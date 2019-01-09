James Hearn trading as Hearn Haulage Ltd of The Garage, Stibb Cross, Torrington, Devon, EX38 8LH is applying for a licence to use The Garage, Stibb Cross, Torrington, Devon, EX38 8LH as an operating centre for 4 goods vehicles and 2 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.