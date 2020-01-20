The bid for the new development off Burwood Lane will be heard by a government planning inspector on Tuesday, January 28 at Northam Town Council offices in Windmill Lane.

It follows Torridge District Council's decision to refuse the plans in June 2018, which has been appealed by Beechcroft Land Ltd.

The inquiry opens at 10am and is open to the public. People may speak at the inspector's discretion.

The developer had sought permission in 2018 for 181 homes in three fields to the south of the town. The eastern field of the plan already has planning permission for 60 homes.

The access to the site, and a lack of sewerage infrastructure, were cited as councillors' main concerns about the development, which was turned down by seven to one, going against the recommendation of council officers for approval.

District and town councillor Cheryl Cottle-Hunkin said: "The land is outside of the development boundary, and if it ended up being approved by the planning inspector, it would make a mockery of the local plan which has now been adopted.

"As well as this there are also the significant concerns of safety, sewage, impact on the landscape and general lack of infrastructure which led to it being refused by Torridge District Council plans committee previously."