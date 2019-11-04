Reform Fitness in Roundswell will be hosting the Prowler Push from 8am-8pm in aid of Everything Ellie and ChemoHero.

The idea is to keep the 'prowler' - a weighted sled - moving for the full 12-hours.

The event is fully booked but there may still be some spaces available on teams, and supporters are urged to come down and cheer on those pushing.

There will be tasty treats from Bake and Brew and Spud Shack during the day, with Loaded Desserts also attending from 4pm.

Other activities include a second-hand fitness clothing sale, raffle, glitter face painting, sports massage tasters and children's colouring.

Steve Sanger, owner of Reform Fitness, said: "Last year we collectively pushed 4,760 lengths of the gym - that's a grand total of 60 miles. This year we hope to top that."

The Prowler Push will take place at Reform Fitness at B3 Woodside Court, Roundswell on Saturday, November 9, 8am-8pm.