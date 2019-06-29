Protesters blocked a bridge in Barnstaple for around 20 minutes this morning (Saturday, June 29).

Police said around 20 people gathered on Long Bridge at about 10.30am, standing in a line to prevent traffic getting through.

A police spokesman said they were former members of the armed forces, protesting against ex-service personnel being prosecuted for historic offences allegedly committed while serving in Northern Ireland.

He said the incident was dealt with peacefully and no-one was arrested.

There are plans for legislation to make sure armed forces veterans cannot be subjected to investigation over alleged offences committed during military operations, but this will not apply to cases relating to the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

The protest came as Armed Forces Day events were taking place across Devon and the UK, in which the public show their appreciation for serving military personnel and veterans.