News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > News

Property of the Week: Hanson Park - Northam

person

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 7:34 PM November 26, 2021
The property is in Hanson Park in Northam

The property is in Hanson Park in Northam - Credit: Regency

This week’s Property of the Week is 41 Hanson Park, Northam, and is on the market with a guide price of £425,000.

An extended and superbly presented four bedroom (master en-suite) detached house offering spacious and adaptable accommodation. 

The property comprises a large lounge, modern kitchen/dining room, utility room and play room/bedroom together with an attractive west facing garden and off-road parking for several vehicles. 

41 Hanson Park, Northam

41 Hanson Park, Northam - Credit: Regency

Offering an abundance of living space, this superbly presented four bedroom detached house is perfectly set up for family life. 

The twice extended property now offers flowing accommodation with a great deal of flexibility which also caters for those seeking a working from home space or a fifth bedroom.

To the ground floor, a welcoming entrance hall leads off to the large lounge, originally designed as a lounge /diner, which opens into a large kitchen/dining room overlooking the attractive rear garden. 

41 Hanson Park, Northam

41 Hanson Park, Northam - Credit: Regency

The modern kitchen comprises a good range of cupboards and drawers together with breakfast bar, built-in electric oven and hob with chrome extractor hood. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Indecent exposure near Barnstaple park under investigation
  2. 2 OPINION: Myth busting the Green Lanes purchase - David Worden
  3. 3 Hero soldier auctioning medals to provide ‘best opportunities’ for his children
  1. 4 Police seek owner of bike found after car stolen in Barnstaple
  2. 5 OPINION: Support North Devon's fantastic live music venues - Andy McAuley
  3. 6 Barnstaple shop volunteer Jo wins Flame of Hope Award
  4. 7 OPINION: Channel your inner Wim Hof in Saunton this weekend
  5. 8 Christmas lights, free parking and late night shopping in Barnstaple
  6. 9 Here's what we know so far about the new Covid variant
  7. 10 OPINION: Food & Drink – The Heart of North Devon’s Rural Economy

This area links back into the original kitchen, which offers further cupboards and drawers together with space for white goods and a fridge/freezer. 

Further to this is a utility room which houses the Worcester gas boiler. Stairs rise to the first-floor landing with doors off to each bedroom and family bathroom, whilst a hatch with ladder access leads to the boarded loft which offers ample storage space but could be used as a hobby or craft room. 

The property is in Hanson Park in Northam

The property is in Hanson Park in Northam - Credit: Regency

The master suite includes a large dressing room (formerly Bedroom two) with fitted wardrobes and opening into the bedroom area, which overlooks the rear garden and has a well-appointed en-suite shower room. 

Additionally, there are two further double bedrooms, one with en-suite shower, and a single bedroom. 

The family bathroom has a touch of indulgence; being fully tiled and featuring a large jacuzzi bath with vanity wash basin and heated towel rail.

The property is in Hanson Park in Northam

The property is in Hanson Park in Northam - Credit: Regency

For more information on this property and many others visit www.regencyestateagents.com or ring 01237 422433.

North Devon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

New woodland path to the north east of Barnstaple

Approval granted for new path to the east of Barnstaple

Joe Ives LDRS

Logo Icon
Pillar of the Ilfracombe community Bob Lock

OPINION: Ilfracombe’s Magic Roundabout is emerging from the fields -...

Dave Griffin

Logo Icon
ndg-policeman

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Barnstaple crash

Joseph Bulmer

person
The cast of modern Christmas classic Elf

Elf the Musical at The Landmark - Tickets selling fast

Joseph Bulmer

person