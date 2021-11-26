Property of the Week: Hanson Park - Northam
- Credit: Regency
This week’s Property of the Week is 41 Hanson Park, Northam, and is on the market with a guide price of £425,000.
An extended and superbly presented four bedroom (master en-suite) detached house offering spacious and adaptable accommodation.
The property comprises a large lounge, modern kitchen/dining room, utility room and play room/bedroom together with an attractive west facing garden and off-road parking for several vehicles.
Offering an abundance of living space, this superbly presented four bedroom detached house is perfectly set up for family life.
The twice extended property now offers flowing accommodation with a great deal of flexibility which also caters for those seeking a working from home space or a fifth bedroom.
To the ground floor, a welcoming entrance hall leads off to the large lounge, originally designed as a lounge /diner, which opens into a large kitchen/dining room overlooking the attractive rear garden.
The modern kitchen comprises a good range of cupboards and drawers together with breakfast bar, built-in electric oven and hob with chrome extractor hood.
This area links back into the original kitchen, which offers further cupboards and drawers together with space for white goods and a fridge/freezer.
Further to this is a utility room which houses the Worcester gas boiler. Stairs rise to the first-floor landing with doors off to each bedroom and family bathroom, whilst a hatch with ladder access leads to the boarded loft which offers ample storage space but could be used as a hobby or craft room.
The master suite includes a large dressing room (formerly Bedroom two) with fitted wardrobes and opening into the bedroom area, which overlooks the rear garden and has a well-appointed en-suite shower room.
Additionally, there are two further double bedrooms, one with en-suite shower, and a single bedroom.
The family bathroom has a touch of indulgence; being fully tiled and featuring a large jacuzzi bath with vanity wash basin and heated towel rail.
For more information on this property and many others visit www.regencyestateagents.com or ring 01237 422433.