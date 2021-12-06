News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Property of the Week: Daddon Close, Bideford

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 2:53 PM December 6, 2021
14 Daddon Close in Bideford

14 Daddon Close in Bideford - Credit: Regency

14 Daddon Close
Guide Price: £255,000
Agent: Regency Estate Agents
Tel: 01237 422433

A modern three-bedroom semi-detached house situated on a recently constructed new development on the outskirts of Bideford. 

This superbly presented property includes a comfortable lounge and stylish kitchen/diner together with master en-suite, enclosed rear garden and off-road parking for two vehicles. 

The Kitchen/Diner area

The Kitchen/Diner area - Credit: Regency

Constructed in 2020 by Persimmon Homes, 14 Daddon Close will be found in superb order throughout with the current owners having put the finishing touches to this new build property, making it a comfortable and welcoming home. 

The ground floor comprises a good-sized lounge which overlooks the front of the property with a connecting door through to the kitchen/diner. 

The Lounge

The Lounge - Credit: Regency

This stylish room features a polished tiled floor and a range of modern cupboards and drawers adjoining wood effect roll edged work surfaces with a metro tile splashback. 

A built-in electric oven and induction hob with extractor hood together are included while French doors lead out to the two-tier landscaped rear garden. 

The rear elevation

The rear elevation - Credit: Regency

Stairs rise to the first-floor landing where doors lead off to each of the bedrooms and family bathroom. 

The master bedroom is equipped with a stylish en-suite shower room while the family bathroom comprises a white suite, panelled bath with shower, pedestal basin and toilet.

The Garden

The Garden - Credit: Regency

The Kitchen

The Kitchen - Credit: Regency


