Simon Smith: Property is a target for those intent on money laundering

Simon Smith, director of John Smale & Co Estate Agents:

Approximately 1,694 miles. That is the distance, according to Google maps, that separates North Devon from the now war-torn Ukrainian capital of Kiev.

The events there over the last couple of weeks have rocked the world and, at this stage, it remains to be seen whether this stays contained as a regional crisis in the Balkans or whether it develops to engulf the whole of western Europe.

One topic that has been discussed at great length as the crisis unfolds is the extent to which prime London property has been used by Russian oligarchs - as well as those from other neighbouring countries - as both a haven to store their ill-gotten gains but also as a means to launder said money, the purchase and re-sale of properties being a favoured method of money laundering.

And this is not just a recent phenomenon, when I bought my first home more than two decades ago, the seller of the end-terraced house in Westward Ho! that was about to become chez Smith had only purchased the property a few months before but a change in employment had forced the sale.

The seller had been a chef for a minor royal and was being transferred, the witness to his signature on the contract of sale gave his occupation as ‘footman’. And as a result of this sale and then resale, the conveyancer acting for me had to report the transaction to HMRC as their had been less than six months between sales.

This newly intensified scrutiny of properties primarily in the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea has broadened out to two wider discussions, namely whether buying and selling property is used by criminal gangs right across the UK to launder money, and also whether the vastly inflated prices paid for prestige London properties by those to whom a couple of extra zeros on the price paid has almost no bearing has a ‘trickle down’ inflationary effect.

So sellers of those properties, having sold for well above market value, then go on and pay inflated prices for their next property and so on down the chain, ultimately driving prices to unrealistic levels.

Taking the latter theory first, I am not an economist but I think it’s unlikely.

Partly because there are not enough of these properties transacted for the ripples to wash out across the entire UK housing market and also because it presupposes that a seller, having been paid an above market fortune for their property by a Mr Smirnoff will then go and splash an equally ostentatious amount on their next property, rather than buying wisely and pocketing the difference, which in my experience is what most non oligarch sellers would do.

In fact, if anything , the moral of this particular theory is not to believe anything you read about property – unless it’s written by an estate agent!

As to the former idea, I think it probably is true that money launderers use property as a method, which is why when you buy or sell a property these days your estate agent will - or most certainly should - ask you for two forms of identification.

If you’ve bought or sold a property in the last few years and that didn’t happen, that’s a cause for real concern.

And do the grubby fingers of money launderers extend to the tranquil and sometimes sleepy world of world of North Devon?

I would be very surprised if they did not.

For all it’s charms, North Devon is far from immune to crime, from the petty variety to far more serious matters, our delightful corner of England is certainly not crime free, and although the Exmoor sheep rustlers may be more likely to rinse money in cider, there will be other nefarious types who will try and use our local property to suit their purposes, although probably not with a Russian accent.