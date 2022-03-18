Property firm sets up new 'home' in Barnstaple

Leading property partnership Greenslade Taylor Hunt, with offices across Devon, Somerset and Dorset is opening its 20th branch in Barnstaple next month.

The centrally located office at 4 Cross Street, Barnstaple, will serve the town and the whole of North Devon, complementing the service already provided by the firm’s South Molton branch.

Richard Webber, Partner in charge of the South Molton office, said: “We are extremely excited to be opening an office in Barnstaple. This important and bustling North Devon hub has a huge amount to offer and is a town in which we feel the professional and personal service provided by GTH should fit in well.”

GTH have secured the services of Residential Sales Manager, Ollie Webb, who grew up in Great Torrington and lives locally with his young family, to head up the Barnstaple operation.

“It’s a great opportunity. I’m looking forward to getting started,” he said.

Ollie began his career in estate agency while on a college placement. After a week’s work experience, he was offered a job and began his property career and has never looked back.

“I got the property selling bug very quickly. It’s very addictive. Every day is different. You get to see so many beautiful properties and make great and long-lasting relationships with clients,” explained Ollie.

He prides himself on providing clients with a high level of customer service. He is looking forward to using his local knowledge to assist with house sales throughout the area and will be offering some early bird incentives for new instructions.

“The property market is extremely buoyant – it’s a great time to be a seller,” said Ollie.

As well as the busy town of Barnstaple, the towns of Bideford, Braunton, Ilfracombe, Great Torrington and villages in between are also attracting buyers keen to enjoy rural living.

Raised locally, Ollie is well placed to assist buyers and sellers with essential local knowledge to help them make the right move.

In his spare time, Ollie plays rugby for Great Torrington. He has recently stepped back as club chairman to spend more time with his young family, baby Ellie and fiancee Danielle and step children Freddie and Maizie.