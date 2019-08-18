The training band kicks off at 5pm, playing some of their favourites conducted by Neil Hamilton, then the senior band will take over with musical director Jim Wortley at the helm with a selection from their summer programme.

More include the usual Pomp and Circumstance, Jerusalem, Fantasia of British Sea Songs and finishing with the Land of hope and Glory.

The last summer concert on the quay is on Monday, August 19 and the season finale is the Last Night of the Proms concert.

The evening will see plenty of singing, dancing and flag waving, with the audience encouraged to join in at the top of their lungs.

If the weather is wet the concert will go on in St Mary's Church at Appledore.

If you would like to join the band, it meets for rehearsals on Mondays and Wednesdays at St Mary's Church Hall, Appledore. Beginners and returners welcome.

To find out more visit www.appledoreband.org.uk .