The 10 students who completed this year's Projet SEARCH programme had their achievements recognised at a special awards ceremony on Thursday, July 4. The programme is a one-year internship which helps 18 to 24-year-old students with a learning disability or autism into employment. The students complete three 10-week placements at the hospital and receive training, giving them work experience, developing their life skills and building their confidence and independence. The scheme was launched by Northern Devon Healthcare NHS Trust, Sodexo, Petroc and Pluss in 2013, in which time 50 interns have completed the programme, with 39 gaining employment. Dave Bridges, Project SEARCH instructor for Petroc, said: