Originally a dress shop when it opened in May 2019, the Market Street shop has morphed into costume hire and sales, with advice and even zombie makeup available on request.

Owner Stacey Green and her daughter even hire out as professional zombies at live events such as conventions when not running the shop.

Stacey's local theatre, television and film background has helped outfit local pantomime groups including the current Umberleigh panto and other requests have included a raft of costumes for a Disney-themed wedding and tiaras for the Barnstaple Carnival royalty.

She said: "We have just acquired another 2,500 costumes ranging from Elizabethan to Star Trek. We can alter costumes to fit and we are here to advise, because sometimes people come in and they have no idea what they want."

There are also bespoke headpieces (such as the xenomorph from Alien), masks and helmets made by local artist Brenda Worth.

Keep up to date with shop news on the Profoundly Alice Facebook page.