Prince Philip's last North Devon visit remembered

person

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 10:57 AM April 12, 2021   
Councillor Ian Roome (then Barnstaple Mayor) meeting Prince Philip during a visit to Chivenor in 2011

Councillor Ian Roome (then Barnstaple Mayor) meeting Prince Philip during a visit to Chivenor in 2011 - Credit: Ian Roome

Barnstaple town and district councillor Ian Roome remembers Prince Philip’s last visit to North Devon in 2011, where he was present at the homecoming parade of Chivenor’s Commando Logistic Regiment to celebrate their safe return from Afghanistan. 

Councillor Roome said: “We were extremely honoured when His Royal Highness Prince Philip visited Barnstaple to take the salute of the men and women from the Commando Logistic Regiment as they marched past a dais on the Strand in a triumphant procession to celebrate their safe return from Afghanistan. 

“As town mayor at the time, he told me that he was full of admiration for our armed forces personnel and he was delighted to attend the parade. We then went on to RMB Chivenor where we both gave out medals together with Nick Harvey and the then Lord lieutenant of Devon Eric Dancer. 

“I remember having some interesting chats with him and he really had a knack of being able to make people feel comfortable in his presence. He served our country and supported our Queen for over 70 years and will be sadly missed. Rest in peace Sir.”

