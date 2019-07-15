The event at Simonsbath on the border with North Devon to mark 70 years since the landmark 1949 National Parks and Access to the Countryside Act that gave rise to UK National Parks was passed. Prince Charles and HRH Camilla will join 500 picnickers at Simonsbath's riverside meadows to mark the anniversary. They will meet Exmoor National Park staff, local producers and craftsman, while enjoying a showcase of some of the area's culture, history and local breeds. To help mark the occasion, Their Royal Highnesses will be joined by Niall Hobhouse (grandson of Arthur Hobhouse who led the 1949 Act) and representatives from the UK National Park family. Sarah Bryan, chief executive of Exmoor National Park Authority, who are hosting the event, said: