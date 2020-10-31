The month-long lockdown will begin on Thursday, November 5, and will see all pubs, bars, restaurants and non-essential shops close until December 2.

The restrictions are similar to those introduced at the start of the pandemic in March, however this time schools and universities will remain open.

People will still be able to exercise outdoors, and travel to work if they cannot work from home.

While the Prime Minister said clinically vulnerable people would not be expected to shield again, he urged them to minimise contact with others.

At a Downing Street press conference on Saturday (October 31), Boris Johnson said there was no alternative but to go back into another national lockdown.

He said once again it was time to ‘stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives’.

Mr Johnson said: “I’m afraid no responsible Prime Minister can ignore the message of those figures.

“We know the cost of these restrictions - the impact on jobs and livelihoods, and people’s mental health. No-one wants to be imposing these measures.”

“We’ve got to be humble in the face of nature... the virus is spreading even faster than the reasonable worst case scenario of our scientific advisers.

“Unless we act, we could see deaths in this country running at several thousand a day - a peak of mortality, alas, bigger than the one we saw in April.”

He added: “Christmas is going to be different this year, perhaps very different, but I sincerely hope and believe that by taking tough action now we can allow families across the country to be together.”

Mr Johnson also announced an extension of the furlough scheme, which will remain in place through November, and apologised to businesses who have ‘already endured hardship’ this year.

MPs will vote on the new measures before they are introduced at 00.01 on Thursday, and when they lapse, the current tier system will be reintroduced.

Picture in North Devon

The announcement comes at the end of a week which has seen a rise in Covid-19 cases across North Devon and Torridge and the death of one patient at North Devon District Hospital.

A patient who tested positive for the virus died at the Barnstaple hospital on Wednesday, October 28.

There have been 86 confirmed cases of the virus in the seven days up to October 26, according to the Government’s coronavirus tracker, with 56 in North Devon and 30 in Torridge.

The Prime Minister said while the South West had low case numbers and low rates of infection, projections suggested hospitals would run out of capacity for patients within weeks if there was no intervention.