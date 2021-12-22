Primary schools go to top of class

Two North Devon Primary Schools from TEAM Multi-Academy Trust have recently been inspected under the new Ofsted Inspection Framework (2019) and have been awarded the judgement of Good in all areas.

The Teachers and Staff at Witheridge and High Bickington Academies are rightfully thrilled and proud of this result.

Head of School at High Bickington Academy, Rob Norton, said: “As a whole school community, we were delighted with the outcome of our recent Ofsted inspection.

“To achieve a 'Good' overall and in all five categories was a ringing endorsement of the hard work, expertise and commitment that the school's staff, children, parents and Governors have put in over the last five years.

We are incredibly fortunate to be part of TEAM Multi-Academy Trust and the challenge, support and guidance given by the MAT staff has made a huge impact on High Bickington Cof E Academy. Our vision statement says, "Let Your Light Shine" and we are so pleased that Ofsted recognised that everyone connected to our school does just that.”

Head at Witheridge, Lucy Ratcliffe, echoed Rob’s thoughts by adding: “We were delighted to receive such a fantastic OFSTED report, which highlights the hard work staff, children and parents put in every day to make sure we are always providing the best opportunities for the children at our school.

“We 'Encourage One Another and Build Each Other Up' in all areas of school life, including our friendships, our learning and our wider curriculum aspirations. It is wonderful that our OFSTED report found that we are indeed doing this.

We are thankful for the continued support of TEAM Academy Trust and all the opportunities that this has brought to Witheridge Academy.”

Ian Thomas, CEO of TEAM Multi-Academy Trust, said: “Everyone here at TEAM Multi-Academy Trust is very proud of the outcome of the recent Ofsted inspections.

“The new Education Inspection Framework is more rigorous, so obtaining these outcomes in the midst of a global pandemic is particularly pleasing for the staff and each school community. The inspections also highlight how both settings are now great examples of rural schools that are committed to building brighter futures for all of its children.”