Pregnant woman stamped on man in Bideford Quay brawl

Published: 2:53 PM March 10, 2021

A pregnant woman was caught on CCTV repeatedly kicking a man during a mass brawl on Bideford Quay.

Michelle Weeks was one of three people who set on the victim near the public toilets, leaving him with severe bruising to his face and injuries to his arm where he was bitten by his own dog.

A group of teenagers who were gathered nearby were seen on CCTV fleeing in alarm as the violence broke out on the night before New Year’s Eve 2019.

Weeks was 18 weeks pregnant when she joined the attack but suffered a miscarriage a few days later which she attributed to being tasered by the police and having an epileptic fit.

She was being treated for the fit at North Devon District Hospital in Barnstaple later that night when she jumped up and spat full in the face of a female police officer.

Weeks, aged 37, of Town Park, Torrington, admitted affray and assaulting an emergency worker and was jailed for 12 months, suspended for two years with ten days of supervision by Judge Peter Johnson at Exeter Crown Court.

He told her: “I have seen what you did and it was a savage attack. The victim was not only bitten by his dog but also kicked while he was on the ground.”

Mr Paul Grumbar, prosecuting, said the victim refused to make a complaint to police but the incident was captured on camera.

The footage showed the other two male attackers starting the violence and Weeks joining in by repeatedly aiming kicks and stamps at the victim’s upper body as he lay on the ground.

One of the others, Steven Trower, aged 41, of Churchill Road, has been jailed for 14 days by magistrates and is also serving a two year, four month sentence for burglary.

The third man who is accused of affray has failed to answer bail and is currently wanted on warrant.

Mr Grumbar said the spitting assault on the female officer happened in a waiting room at hospital and was captured on her body worn camera which recorded her abusing the officer as a ‘skinny little s**t-arsed bitch’.

Mr Herc Ashworth, defending, said Weeks has mental health issues arising out of an abusive childhood and has been exploited by cuckooing drug dealers and violent partners in recent years.

She has suffered two miscarriages, including one which occurred shortly after she was tasered during this arrest. She suffered an epileptic fit after being tasered and believes this led to the loss of her child.

Mr Ashworth said Weeks has worked well with probation under a community order imposed for a different offence. She has ended the abusive relationship which she was in and is making progress with the help of the addiction service.