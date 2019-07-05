Daniel Robinson pretended to be a 17-year-old and encouraged a 13-year-old girl to send him images without realising he was in fact messaging an undercover police officer.

He was jailed after police tracked him down to his home in North Devon and found images on his computer of a previous victim of his grooming.

Robinson, aged 34, was already on the sex offenders register because he raped a 14-year-old who he met while working in Taunton in 2006.

He drove the girl to the countryside near his former home in Watchet where he raped and sexually assaulted her. He was jailed

Robinson, of Conygar View, Dunster, admitted attempting to cause a child to engage in sexual activity, attempting to engage a child in sexual communication, and making indecent images of children when he appeared at Exeter Crown Court on July 4.

He was jailed for two years by Recorder Jonathan Barnes and made subject of a sexual harm prevention order which restricts his future contact with children and use of the internet.

He told him: "These offences are aggravated very seriously by your previous conviction for rape. After anxious consideration, I am persuaded, just, that you should not be classified as a dangerous offender."

Mr Robert Yates, prosecuting, said Robinson contacted what he thought was a 13-year-old girl called Libby on the kids' channel of the Chat Avenue website in June 2017, claiming to be a 17-year-old boy.

Mr Yates said: "The conversation was of a sexual nature and he suggested a video call."

He urged 'Libby' to show her parts of her body on Skype.

The Metropolitan Police passed his details to colleagues in Barnstaple and his home was searched.

An analysis of his computer found four sexual images of young girls which he admitted had been sent after contact in chat rooms.

Rupert Taylor, defending, said there had been no physical contact with any girl and the Skype conversation was not with a real person.

He said Robinson is now living with his family and working as a head chef.

The probation service has recommended that he go on a sex offender treatment programme, which would not be available in jail.