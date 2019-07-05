Daniel Robinson pretended to be a 17-year-old and encouraged a 13-year-old girl to send him images without realising he was in fact messaging an undercover police officer. He was jailed after police tracked him down to his home in North Devon and found images on his computer of a previous victim of his grooming. Robinson, aged 34, was already on the sex offenders register because he raped a 14-year-old who he met while working in Taunton in 2006. He drove the girl to the countryside near his former home in Watchet where he raped and sexually assaulted her. He was jailed Robinson, of Conygar View, Dunster, admitted attempting to cause a child to engage in sexual activity, attempting to engage a child in sexual communication, and making indecent images of children when he appeared at Exeter Crown Court on July 4. He was jailed for two years by Recorder Jonathan Barnes and made subject of a sexual harm prevention order which restricts his future contact with children and use of the internet. He told him: