Post EU Funding for Northern Devon - UK Shared Prosperity Fund

We could all be forgiven for missing in the tsunami of latest media coverage – Ukraine, Party Gate, Inflation etc – one of the most important announcements to come out of Whitehall regarding future funding.

For many years, as part of our EU Membership, we have been the beneficiaries of various different types of grant support, which has targeted some of our most deprived areas and communities. The use of these funds has been directed to raising economic prosperity and wealth and many different types of community and social programmes.

Whilst this has been, in part, rightly criticised for being a system surrounded by delay and red tape, nevertheless it has been a huge and important pipeline and catalyst for a wide range of programmes, which would not otherwise have been delivered across Northern Devon.

The government announced, as part of the Brexit strategy, that it would be replacing the lost EU funds like-for-like. That was clearly an important motivation for many in considering the merits or not of remaining in Europe.

It was also an important consideration that the Governments approach to the reallocation of funds through the Treasury would recognise many of the calculations used by Europe to assess the level of need and support required – obviously of great importance to some of our deprived communities. The hype continued and government have been sending out positive messages about the new funding regime, known as the Shared Prosperity Fund.

As a trailer for this, the Prime Minister, on one of his visits to Cornwall 12 months ago, promised that Cornwall would receive at least the equivalent of what they were currently getting from the EU pot.

Finally, we have now seen the colour of their money. A Whitepaper has just been issued, which gives us the details of the new scheme. What has been announced is a three-year funding programme, which kicks-in at the end of the current European Programme (effectively from next year).

The national pot has been set at £1.4 billion in 2024, building up slowly to this level with the allocation for 2022/2023 being £400 million. What we did not know is how this would be divided up across the country. The Whitepaper has addressed this issue. Torridge District Council will get £1,000,000, North Devon District will get £1,214,999 and West Devon will get £1,000,000.

This programme provokes a number of important questions and the start of a debate:

Question 1 – Have the government delivered on their promise and who in Whitehall decided on these allocations and do they really address the levels of comparative depravation across our region?

Answer 1 – There is little transparency regarding the calculations that were used, our assessment is that the money represents about 50% of what we were getting from the previous programme. It seems likely that this was based on outdated population statistics. A far more in-depth analysis is however required, which takes into account productivity, community health and wellbeing, age of the population, relative skill levels and associated factors. It may be too late to change the outcome but a full re-appraisal of the criteria used is something we must develop for use in the future. We should not rely upon the Treasury using outdated or lagging statistics.

Question 2 – Will the process for accessing these funds be simpler, faster and cheaper, i.e. has the red tape and bureaucracy disappeared?

Answer 2 – I remain hugely sceptical about this. Whitehall still remains one of the most centralised authorities of all the G7 countries. They have an inherent ability to interfere and tinker with funds like this. To our advantage, however, we have some brilliant mainly local government officials who have developed significant skill sets in understanding and processing grant applications. This should give us a head start in the process.

Question 3 – Will these funds attract matched funding (a requirement of the programme)? What this means in practice is that every successful programme bid will need to be able to demonstrate that matched funding is also available, generally the average ratio here is 50% but this depends on the applicant and the type of project.

Answer 3 – The initial reaction from business is underwhelming and disappointingly negative on this. Clearly, we will not say no to the money but is it really worth the effort involved for such small amounts of money? It is certainly a big turn-off that this is only a three-year programme. The EU scheme was for six years. This gave applicants far more motivation to be involved and a good chance to see a return on the capital invested and to develop new business plans having learnt from the outcomes achieved. It is considerably more difficult to achieve this in a three-year programme. Therefore, another good reason why attracting matched funding might be extremely difficult.

Question 4 – Will such small amounts of money make a meaningful difference?

Answer 4 – On paper, it would be easy to conclude that these sums will not even scratch the surface. We do, however, need to be much cleverer in deploying these funds. Our experienced teams have learnt how very small amounts of money can make a significant difference to deprived communities and micro businesses. Small pockets of funding can be a huge catalyst for change. Undoubtedly, this will be a tactic that will need to be used to ensure that the programme is successful.

Question 5 – Is this the only pot of money available or will we still have access to other types of fund (Town Fund etc)?

Answer 5 – Government has clearly stated that this is just one of a number of funding initiatives that will be rolled out. There will be no restrictions in applying for new types or sources of funding. We will therefore need to be vigilant in tracking these down.

Question 6 – Will this help to develop the Levelling-Up Agenda and more local Devolution?

Answer 6 - It is very hard to see how this will make any meaningful difference. Genuine devolution can only really be achieved by a wholesale transfer of powers including funding (such as local taxes). These methods are used in the US and in near Europe very successfully. We are a long way from getting this degree of flexibility from Whitehall.

In summary, a very disappointing outcome. It is easy to overreact and be negative but we should now adopt a very proactive approach to this and make sure we are early entrants to the new programmes. An essential part of this process will be to ensure a collaborative/ partnership approach between businesses, communities and our Local Authorities.