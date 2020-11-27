Artist Tom Croft in front of a Piccadilly Circus advertisement for his original Portraits for NHS Heroes painting of Manchester A&E nurse Harriet. Picture: Tom Croft Artist Tom Croft in front of a Piccadilly Circus advertisement for his original Portraits for NHS Heroes painting of Manchester A&E nurse Harriet. Picture: Tom Croft

Eloise Winfield-Davies, aged 18, saw the appeal by national artist Tom Croft on Instagram for other artists to offer free portraits to NHS frontline staff during the first coronavirus lockdown.

Eloise, who is in her first year of studying a foundation diploma in art at Petroc, chose to use her digital art skills to paint her mum Sarah, a senior community nurse for Northern Devon Healthcare NHS Trust.

Now her work, along with portraits by Tom Croft, other national artists and artists from around the country, is part of the glossy hardback Portraits for NHS Heroes book.

It has been published by Bloomsbury and all royalties – a minimum of £2.50 - from the sale of every book will go to NHS Charities Together.

A minimum of £2.50 from every copy of Portraits for NHS Heroes sold will go to NHS Charities Together.

Eloise said when she saw the appeal she knew immediately she wanted to be part of the amazing project. She said: “I was a little apprehensive as I am only just starting on my art journey and knew many of these artists were well established, however doing the portrait of my mum helped my confidence as I got such positive feedback when I posted her digital portrait on Instagram.

“I was so pleased to be able to do this portrait for my mum as she has worked so hard since the start of coronavirus both in her NHS role and with the work she has been doing to support people in her own time.”

She went on to complete two more portraits, for an ICU nurse in Reading and a North Devon GP, each one painstakingly ‘painted’ digitally on her computer.

Proud mum Sarah said: “I was just blown away and felt very privileged. She could have put her offer out on Instagram and had lots of people come back to het but she chose to paint me and that was really lovely.

“I just feel incredibly proud that she has done that. But the main thing for me is to let people know the book is there and that it makes a great Christmas present.”

Eloise has her own Facebook page, Art by Eloise, and can be found at eloisewd.art on Instagram.

Tom Croft has painted numerous portraits for high profile clients including Manchester United Football Club, footballers Wayne Rooney and David Beckham, the first female bishop Libby Lane, author Mark Haddon, former home secretary Jacqui Smith, BBC arts editor Will Gompertz and Radiohead bass player Colin Greenwood.

Portraits for NHS Heroes is available from independent book stores, Amazon and via the Bloomsbury website at www.bloomsbury.com .