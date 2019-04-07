And The Porthole in Marine Drive is a new café and kiosk run thanks to a partnership between National Trust and caterers Seadog.

Instead of takeout cups they will be offering customers a chance to borrow their classic china mugs, or to buy reuseable drinks cups.

Overlooking the beach, the kiosk and takeaway has an indoor seating area upstairs with panoramic views over the dunes towards Lundy and through the ‘porthole’ window to Baggy Point.

“In a site as beautiful and unspoilt as this, our first consideration when undertaking this exciting project were how we could be as sympathetic as possible to the area,” said Jim Coslett, one half of the team behind the Porthole.

The Porthole in Woolacombe. The Porthole in Woolacombe.

“We are sourcing as locally as possible and we have decided to start as we mean to go on and will not be offering any takeaway cups, instead encouraging customers to bring their own or borrow from our ‘mug wall.’”

The Porthole will enjoy a seasonal menu, coffee by artisan roasters Sabins, and snacks and drinks from small-scale producers.

Pete Cousin, visitor experience manager for the National Trust said: “We’ve recently invested in developing the building at Marine Drive.

“The Porthole will not only offer new accessible toilets but also outdoor showers.

“It’s a great location for people to relax and enjoy the beautiful Woolacombe Dunes.

“In the summer visitors can look out for wildflowers, insects, reptiles and birds, and then during the winter a small herd of ruby red cattle who graze the dunes for the benefit of wildlife.”

Opening hours over the Easter holidays will be 9.30am until 4.30.