North Devon Gazette > News

Popular character Joan dies at 92

Author Picture Icon

Jim Parker

Published: 7:00 AM January 20, 2022
Town character who has died

Joan Nimmo - Credit: Submitted

One of North Devon's most popular characters has died.

Joan Nimmo, who was 92, and her husband, Roger, have been long time residents of Croyde, Georgeham and more recently, Braunton.

Joan has lived a full and active life, latterly being very much involved in ‘Braunton in Bloom’, jointly with her husband. Both worked very hard with the other members of the club, around the Braunton area.

Joan was also a regular, in the Braunton Shove halfpenny league, playing alongside her husband, for The Manor at Croyde, for very many years.

Joan leaves three children, seven grand children and five great grand children. A celebration of her life, will be held at the North Devon Crematorium on February 2 at 1.40pm

North Devon News
Devon News

