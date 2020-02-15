The agency warned travellers there are numerous areas of flooding and fallen trees across the A30.

Those using public transport should also expect delays to services due to the poor weather.

The met office has issued yellow warnings for wind and rain from 10am today until 9pm tomorrow (Sunday).

Met Office chief meteorologist, Steve Willington, said: "Storm Dennis will bring another very unsettled spell of weather this weekend with a risk of flooding, particularly in parts of England and Wales.

"Following Storm Ciara last weekend and further spells of rain this week, the ground is already saturated in places.

"With Storm Dennis bringing further heavy and persistent rain over the weekend, there is a risk of significant impacts from flooding, including damage to property and a danger to life from fast flowing floodwater.

"Our advice is to keep an eye on the latest weather forecast and weather warnings for your area and to follow the safety advice from officials."