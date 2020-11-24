Hoax threat call made to the school. School evacuated pupils and staff as a precaution. Police provided support. We will make enquiries to identify the caller....pointless and disruptive @DC_Police @BarumPolice @DevonLiveNews @TheVoiceNDevon @ndgazette https://t.co/zVyM8DtiNa — NWDevonPolice (@NWDevonPolice) November 24, 2020

The pupils were all asked to leave the school and make their way to Barnstaple Rugby Club while police conducted a search of the school.

Anxious parents were posting on social media to try and find out what was happening, but word soon filtered back that it was a hoax and the children were returning to school.

North and West Devon Superintendent Toby Davies tweeted: ‘Hoax threat call made to the school. School evacuated pupils and staff as a precaution. Police provided support. We will make enquiries to identify the caller....pointless and disruptive’.

Police were called at 11.30am following a report of a malicious hoax communication to the college.

A police statement said: “The school evacuated the premises and officers attended to provide reassurance. Nothing suspicious was found at the college and our log is closed.

“Police take hoaxes extremely seriously. They divert police resources and cause disruption and alarm to the public.”