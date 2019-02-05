On May 2, people will be voting to fill the district council’s 36 seats for Torridge.

The council will be holding an evening event for anyone interested in becoming a councillor on March 6, at 6pm, in Bideford Town Hall.

Just turn up on the night to find out more about becoming a councillor and put your name forward for nomination.

Councillor Jane Whittaker, TDC leader, said: “While cuts in central government grants have made recent times somewhat challenging, we still have a real ‘can-do’ team spirit amongst the councillors here at Torridge and long may that continue.

“We need people from all walks of life to represent their communities, so I would encourage people not to pre-judge whether they might or might not be suitable for the role.

“Just come along and find out about what is ultimately a great way of giving back.

“And then seriously consider taking part in helping to shape the future of your area.”