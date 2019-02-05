An event is being held in Bideford next month for anyone who might want to stand as a councillor in this year’s local elections.

On May 2, people will be voting to fill the district council’s 36 seats for Torridge.

The council will be holding an evening event for anyone interested in becoming a councillor on March 6, at 6pm, in Bideford Town Hall.

Just turn up on the night to find out more about becoming a councillor and put your name forward for nomination.

Councillor Jane Whittaker, TDC leader, said: “While cuts in central government grants have made recent times somewhat challenging, we still have a real ‘can-do’ team spirit amongst the councillors here at Torridge and long may that continue.

“We need people from all walks of life to represent their communities, so I would encourage people not to pre-judge whether they might or might not be suitable for the role.

“Just come along and find out about what is ultimately a great way of giving back.

“And then seriously consider taking part in helping to shape the future of your area.”