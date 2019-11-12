Local councillor and teacher Selaine Saxby was selected by the North Devon Conservative Association on Monday night (November 11).

Ms Saxby currently represents the Instow ward on North Devon Council. She was formerly chief of staff for an MP in Westminster and is now a secondary school teacher.

She will be hoping to hold the North Devon seat for the Conservative Party when the country goes to the polls on December 12.

She replaces outgoing Peter Heaton-Jones, who announced he would not be standing this time round after four years as North Devon's MP.

Selaine Saxby with former North Devon MP Peter Heaton-Jones.

Ms Saxby said: "I am delighted to be selected as candidate for my home seat of North Devon in the forthcoming General Election.

"This election is essential to break the impasse in Westminster and get Brexit done so we as a country can move on.

"I hope to be a strong voice for North Devon in Westminster and continue to ensure we get the funding for major projects such as the link road and new hospital that Peter Heaton-Jones has delivered in recent times."

Mr Heaton-Jones said: "This is brilliant news. Selaine is hugely experienced in both local and Westminster politics. She has massive amounts of energy and knows how to get things done.

"Selaine has a successful track record in the commercial, charity and public sectors and she lives right here in North Devon, and already represents local people on our district council.

"She will make a fantastic MP and has my full support".

Ms Saxby will be going up against Liberal Democrat candidate Alex White, who was selected by North Devon Lib Dems on November 1; Dr Finola ONeill is standing for Labour, and local councillor Robbie Mack is standing for the Green Party.

One candidate who will not be standing is the Brexit Party's Dawn Westcott, who announced she was standing down after leader Nigel Farage announced his party would not stand in the 317 seats won by the Conservatives in 2017.