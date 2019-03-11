The council says councillors are the champions of their community and give residents a voice on the decisions it makes.

Northam mayor Ken Davis said: “Becoming a councillor will allow you to make a real difference in your community by engaging with residents, local groups and businesses to find out their needs; making decisions on which services and projects the council should take forward; and getting involved locally to ensure the services are meeting your community’s needs.

“This often includes attending meetings, engaging with residents and speaking on behalf of the council to other bodies.”

To stand for election, people must be a British citizen, the Commonwealth, or the European Union, 18-years-old or above and live or work in the parish area.

To find out more, contact Northam Town Council at Town Hall, Windmill Lane, Northam, EX39 1BY, or e-mail townclerk@northamtowncouncil.gov.uk to find out more or visit www.nalc.gov.uk/elections .