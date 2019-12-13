Reflecting on her landslide General Election win with a majority of more than 14,000, Selaine Saxby said she was 'utterly delighted' to have won and delighted for her team who put in such hard work.

She polled 31,479 votes On Thursday, December 12 to become the first female MP to represent North Devon, while her nearest opponent, Liberal Democrat Alex White polled 16,666.

Speaking to the Gazette the day after election night, she said: "I am grateful to the people of North Devon for putting their confidence in me to go up to Westminster and move things forward for them.

"It's still sinking in, it was obviously a very big result across all of the UK and we now know we can get things moving."

The 49-year-old from Instow said from speaking to North Devon Council chief executive Ken Miles, there were issues they hoped to work together on.

She added: "Having been a district councillor I am all too aware of things such as infrastructure and housing and how these things join up."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had promised a new hospital for North Devon, part of a programme of 40 promised by the Conservatives.

Ms Saxby said: "I am determined to get this hospital moving forward and have had people talk to me about how important the hospital is to them.

"Those are the issues that immediately jump out at me, and getting Brexit done, or at least started.

"I believe in Boris and what we were standing on, but I think it was a big result, here and in Westminster. But I think it does reflect the feeling on the doorsteps that people are sick with what has gone on at Westminster and they wanted change."

Ms Saxby said regardless of how people voted, she was there for the whole district.

She said: "One of the things I am very keen that people feel is that I am here for all of them, so if they need their MP, I am their MP.

"I am here to get in touch with if there are any issues or help and support they need - my door and my inbox will be open."