Barnstaple’s Robbie Mack, 31, received the baton as prospective parliamentary candidate in the autumn from longstanding candidate Ricky Knight, who is hanging up his election rosettes.

And both are conceived that with a government in turmoil and the spectre of Brexit, an election at any time.

Robbie said: “We have made sure in North Devon that we have a Green Party candidate ready if there is an election this month, next month or any time this year.

“My feeling is it’s going to be well before the next term date of 2022 and there’s a significant chance it will be before May this year.”

Ricky, who served as PPC since 2003 and has four General Elections under his belt, added: “We all think there will be an election any day or any month now – and we won’t be leaving on March 29.”

Robbie currently works for the South West Green Party, supporting local parties in elections.

In 2007 he and his sister Heather were the youngest ever candidates to stand for Barnstaple town council.

He said: “I have always been interested in politics and helping people live their lives better. I think it’s about getting involved in the community, listening to people and working on that.

“The Green Party is the only one that has nationally joined up policies – you can’t really separate the environment from other issues.”

Ricky said he was more than happy to hand over the reins to Robbie. He added: “This is one baton that won’t be dropped; it has found a safe pair of hands.

“Robbie does not need any passing on of knowledge - he has it already in spades. He will equal and exceed my passion for environmental matters I’m sure and, as a ‘local man’, will bring to the position a genuine identification and commitment to address the real needs of our local community.

“And I of course will fight his corner tirelessly.”

Robbie is happy for people to contact him to ask about his election policies or to raise issues. You can email him on robbie.mack@greenparty.org.uk .