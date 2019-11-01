Siobhan Strode has been selected as Labour's candidate for Torridge and West Devon. Siobhan Strode has been selected as Labour's candidate for Torridge and West Devon.

Siobhan Strode was selected by members at the constituency AGM in Holsworthy.

Cllr Strode is well known in Great Torrington, where she is a town councillor, school governor and part-time teacher.

She has been active in campaigns in the area, including setting up a breakfast club to combat summer holiday hunger in the town.

She has also fought for fair funding for school across Torridge.

In her acceptance speech to the Torridge and West Devon Labour AGM, cllr Strode said: "I am thrilled to be selected as Labour's candidate here in Torridge and West Devon where I think we have a real chance to unseat the Attorney General.

She added: "Were I elected as the MP for Torridge and West Devon at the forthcoming general election you can rest assured I'd never be guilty of misleading the Queen.

"My top priorities are the environment, the NHS and social care, and building an economy that works for the many here in Torridge and West Devon."

Labour will be looking to gain the seat held by Geoffrey Cox, who secured a record victory in 2017.