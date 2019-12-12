Polling stations are open on Thursday (December 12) for the public to vote and decide on the next UK government.

Those registered to vote can do so by visiting their nearest polling stations between 7am and 10pm tonight.

To find your polling station, visit wheredoivote.co.uk.

You don't need your poll card to vote, but you must vote at your assigned polling station.

You'll be voting for who you want to represent you in parliament - with the results expected early tomorrow morning.

Verification and counting of votes will start immediately after the close and continue throughout the night, with the first seat usually being announced before midnight.

In North Devon, votes will be counted at Tarka Tennis Centre in Barnstaple, while the Torridge and West Devon count will take place at Langtree Parish Hall.

