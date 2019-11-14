There are five new candidates vying to take outgoing member Peter Heaton-Jones' place and become the new MP for North Devon.

Independent candidate Steve Cotten is going up against Conservative, Green, Labour and Liberal Democrat candidates.

There's an independent candidate in Torridge too, with Bob Wootton standing for election against the main parties.

Three candidates who stood in 2017 will be battling it out again this time round, and Siobhan Strode is standing for Labour.

Voters will head to the polls on Thursday, December 12

Those wishing to have their say have until 5pm on November 26 to register to vote.

Full list of candidates for North Devon and Torridge and West Devon:

North Devon

Steve Cotton (Independent)

Robbie Mack (Green Party)

Finola O'Neill (Labour Party)

Selaine Saxby (Conservative Party)

Alex White (Liberal Democrats)

Torridge and West Devon

David Chalmers (Liberal Democrats)

Geoffrey Cox (Conservative Party)

Chris Jordan (Green Party)

Siobhan Strode (Labour Party)

Bob Wootton (Independent)