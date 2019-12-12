Throughout Thursday (December 12) North Devon and Torridge will be casting their vote on the future of the country.

Voters will take to the polls for the General Election to decide who they want to represent them in Parliament.

And we're bringing you all the latest results and reaction throughout Thursday night and Friday morning.

The polls are open from 7am - 10pm, and after that the ballot papers will be collected and counted.

Verification and counting of votes will start immediately after the close and continue throughout the night, with the first seat usually being announced before midnight.

In North Devon, votes will be counted at Tarka Tennis Centre in Barnstaple, while the Torridge and West Devon count will take place at Langtree Parish Hall.

At present North Devon is expected to reveal its results between 3am and 4am, while Torridge and West Devon is expected between 5am and 6am on December 13.

Want to join in? Add your comments to the live blog above or tweet us using #NDElection2019