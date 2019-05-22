There are seven seats for the South West in the European Parliament, which is made up of 751 members from the 28 member states.

Standing for the South West seats, there are: seven candidates for Change UK; six for Conservative and Unionist Party; two for English Democrats; six for the Green Party; six for the Labour Party; six Liberal Democrats; six for The Brexit Party; six for UKIP and three independent candidates.

The independents are Larch Maxey, Neville Seed and Mothiur Rahman.

The polls will be open from 7am until 10pm on Thursday. Details are listed on your polling card or on North Devon Council or Torridge District Council's websites.

The results will be counted on Sunday (May 26). However, if the Brexit process in the UK is completed by June 30, the newly-elected members will not even take up their seats.

