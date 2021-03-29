News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Police warning after break-ins in Yelland and Instow

person

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 6:34 PM March 29, 2021   
A stock image of a Devon and Cornwall Police car

A stock image of a Devon and Cornwall Police car - Credit: Archant

Devon and Cornwall Police is appealing for witnesses and other possible victims after two break-ins in Yelland and Instow, in North Devon. 

A commercial premises in Yelland was broken into between 6pm, on Tuesday, March 23, and 8am, on Wednesday, March 24, and cash was taken. 

In a second break-in, a domestic garage was targeted between 4.15am and 4.49am on Wednesday, March 24, but nothing appears to have been taken. 

While two crimes have been reported, investigating officers believe there may have been other break-ins and are appealing for any other possible victims to come forward. 

Officers request that residents and businesses in the area check their storage areas and report any loss of items to police. 

Police would also like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity or may have CCTV footage in the area. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 or via email at 101@dc.police.uk quoting crime reference, CR/022903/21 for Yelland or CR/022863/21 for Instow.

