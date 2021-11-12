News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > News

Police warn of 'creeper' burglaries in Barnstaple - Appeal launched

person

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 10:26 AM November 12, 2021
File picture of a police officer

File picture of a police officer - Credit: LDRS

Police are appealing for information after a spate of overnight ‘creeper’ burglaries at homes in the Barnstaple area. 

Properties and porches have been entered under the cover of darkness by criminals searching for valuables to steal - with seven incidents recorded so far in November. 

Dwellings in East Park Road, Carrington Terrace, Granville Avenue, Carlyle Avenue and Victoria Road have been targeted. 

Detectives investigating the break-ins have urged residents to remain vigilant, ensure their homes are secure, doors are locked, and to utilise measures such as security lights where possible. 

They would also like to hear from any victims who have not yet come forward, or anyone with CCTV in the areas which officers could review. 

Entry was forced to a property in Victoria Road and a bike stolen between midnight and 6.55am on Monday, November 8. 

A rucksack containing cash was taken from a home in Granville Avenue between 12.05am and 12.40am on Sunday, November 7. 

Officers are also investigating a burglary in Carlyle Avenue between 11pm and 11.30pm on the same date. A bag, bumbag and coat were stolen. 

Three homes in East Park Road, Whiddon Valley, were targeted in the early hours of Tuesday, November 2. 

Porches on neighbouring properties were entered and searched between 6.30am and 6.40am. 

Clothing was taken from one, while a wallet and its contents was taken from the other, where the culprit fled after being disturbed by the occupant. 

An attempt was made to steal a mobility scooter from the garden at another address between 6.10am to 7.25am. 

On the same date, a wallet, bank card, power drill, keys, pharmaceutical tablets and a bag were taken from a house in Carrington Terrace between 6pm on Tuesday 2 November and 9am on Wednesday 3 November. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting crime reference CR/097142/21.

Barnstaple News
North Devon News

