A deteriorating roof of the station in North Walk has brought forward plans to develop a new operating base serving North Devon.

Following guidance from the Health and Safety Executive, engineers were called in to assess the roof of the station. While there was no imminent health and safety risk, it was advised that further deterioration was possible.

A joint statement from Devon and Cornwall Police and the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner said that with no viable repair options, the station would be moved to a temporary location.

All of the services currently provided by Barnstaple Police Station, including a public enquiry office, response, custody and space for officers and staff, will still be available.

The station is expected to be vacated by the end of June.

North and West Devon Superintendent Toby Davies said he was confident the move would have no impact on the public.

He said: "We have got really good staff and officers here in North Devon and good relationships with the community and our partners.

"Whilst it is a challenging timescale, I am really confident this won't have any impact on the public."

The move brings forward plans to develop a new base in Barnstaple that will serve North Devon as part of the PCC's longer term estates strategy.

The statement said while no suitable site had yet been identified, work to find one has been under way for some time.

Alison Hernandez, Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, said: "I am committed to providing environments for the public, staff, officers and volunteers that are fit for 21st Century policing.

"We have delivered new stations on time and on budget in Liskeard and Exeter. Rather than throw good money after bad and attempt to fix a building that is coming to the end of its useful life my estates team and I will now progress plans to deliver a new station that best serves the needs of North Devon residents in the decades to come.

"In the meantime suitable temporary provision will be necessary to ensure continuity of service for North Devon residents.

"We will be actively engaging staff and officers in the planning of this vital project over the coming months to create facilities that are suitable for a world class police force."