The region will receive an additional £135,000 for the new devices, part of a £6.7million funding package to provide more than 8,000 extra Tasers nationally.

Alison Hernandez, police and crime commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, said: "Police officers put themselves in harm's way for the benefit of us all every single day of the week and Taser is a vital tool in keeping them and the public safe.

"I am pleased that the Government has listened to police and crime commissioners on this issue and approved our applications to fund this most useful tool."

Devon and Cornwall Police was among the first forces to offer Tasers to all frontline officers who wanted them.

The extra 164 devices will enable it to equip the additional officers that are scheduled to be provided by local and national 'uplift programmes'.