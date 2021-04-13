News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Police seek driver after horse riders injured in Westward Ho! incident

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 11:02 AM April 13, 2021   
File picture of a police officer

Police are appealing for a driver to come forward after an incident involving a car, two horses and their riders. 

The incident on the B3236, Buckleigh Road in Westward Ho!, close to the entrance of Herons Lea residential care home, took place just before 6pm on Saturday, April 3, left one rider with two fractured vertebrae. 

Both horses were gathered in quickly but both riders required hospital treatment. 

The car involved was reported to have stopped at the scene for a short time but left before any details were exchanged. 

It is thought the car, a white Dacia Sandero, was being driven by a man in his 70s, described as being of short, stocky build, with short dark hair. 

Police are appealing for the driver to come forward, as well as any witnesses who may have information about what happened. 

Anyone who has information is asked to email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting log number 811, of Saturday, April 3.

