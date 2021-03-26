Police search for missing North Devon teenager Alex Douglas

Published: 1:52 PM March 26, 2021

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of 14-year-old Alex Douglas who has been reported missing from his home address in Barnstaple.

Alex was last seen this morning (Friday, March 26) at around 10.20am.

Alex is described as a white male, approximately 5ft 3in in height, with black, messy, wavy hair.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black baggy tracksuit trousers and a black backpack.

Anyone who sees Alex, or has information that may assist police in locating him, is urged to call police immediately on 999, quoting log 263, 18/03/2021.