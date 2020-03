John Baddick, aged 48, was last seen yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, March 25).

He is described as a white male, slim build, 6ft 4ins tall with facial stubble and short fair hair.

He was wearing a light coloured cap, heavy coat, white T-short with ‘Pride’ printed on it, light trainers and jeans.

He is autistic a may be in possession of a bike.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log number 313 25/03/20