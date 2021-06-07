Police search for missing man Derek Hardman - new image released

Published: 1:31 PM June 7, 2021 Updated: 1:36 PM June 7, 2021

The family of a man who went missing from his home in Barnstaple last month have released another image of him in the hope it may help to locate him.

Derek Hardman, 62, was last seen on Sunday, May 23, and police are concerned for his welfare.

Derek is described as a white male, 5’5” in height, of thin build, with short, grey hair and stubble.

The police found his red VW Golf car (registration GR53 BKK) in Combe Martin on Friday 28th, but, despite an intensive search, have found no further sign of him.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen Derek, or know of his whereabouts, is asked to contact police immediately on 999, quoting log number 1053 of 27/05/2021.