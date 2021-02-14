News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Police search for missing man Adam Bird from Winkleigh

Published: 1:34 PM February 14, 2021   
Missing man Adam Bird

Missing man Adam Bird - Credit: DC Police

Police are growing concerned for the welfare of 36-year-old Adam Bird who has gone missing from his home in Winkleigh. 

Adam is believed to be driving a Black Vauxhall Astra saloon registration FH13 OVV. He is described as a white male, 6’3” tall, skinny build, short brown hair, slightly ginger beard, and wearing a blue hat with brown fur, blue ripped jeans, a grey hoody, and a grey T-shirt. 

Missing man Adam Bird

Missing man Adam Bird - Credit: DC Police

Police believe there is a possibility that Adam could be in the Ilfracombe area. If anyone has any information as to Adam’s whereabouts, or if you believe you know where his vehicle is, then please call 999 quoting Log 954 13/02/21.

