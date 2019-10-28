Mark Oversby was reported missing to police at 12.30am on Monday (October 28).

The 29-year-old is described as a six-foot tall man with a slim build. He has short dark brown hair and a goatee beard.

He was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms and a puffer jacket in either grey or black.

Police are carrying out enquiries to locate Mark, who has links to Penzance and Birmingham as well as Ilfracombe and Torrington.

Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 999 quoting log 14 of Monday, October 28.