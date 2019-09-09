Police are appealing for information about a man who has gone missing from Clovelly.

Jesse Holloway was believed to be in the area overnight from Saturday, September 7 into the morning of Sunday, September 8.

A statement from police said the 29-year-old is believed to be vulnerable and may not know his way around the area.

He is described as a white man with green eyes, light brown sandy-coloured short hair, a short beard and an athletic build.

He usually wears jeans and a t-shirt.

Anyone with information relating to his whereabouts is asked to call 101, quoting log 281 of September 8, 2019.