The incident happened on Monday, November 2 when a woman in her 30s was attacked by a man in the Holy Trinity Church churchyard in Barbican Terrace.

The woman was grabbed around her face by the man and puled backwards at around 10.40am.

Officers believe the man pictured may have vital information which could assist the investigation, and are keen to identify him.

Anyone with information which could help police is asked to call 101 or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting the crime reference CR/092575/20.

Police believe this man could help them with their investigation.

A statement from Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Police are appealing for information about the assault of a woman in Barnstaple during the morning of Monday, November 2.

“Officers would like to identify the man pictured because he may have vital information which could assist their enquiries.”