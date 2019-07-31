Ilfracombe lifeboats in attendance as police try and rescue a suspect who ran into the sea behind the Landmark. Picture: Sarah Cabot-Miller Ilfracombe lifeboats in attendance as police try and rescue a suspect who ran into the sea behind the Landmark. Picture: Sarah Cabot-Miller

Officers from Ilfracombe's Neighbourhood Team were pursing a man suspected of theft on Tuesday, July 30 when he entered the sea and tried to take refuge on some rocks, but soon got into difficulty.

Both Ilfracombe lifeboats were called out and stood by while those on shore attempted to save the man.

Using the shore-side life rings and rope, police officers assisted by members of the public were able to get him to shore.

Ilfracombe neighbourhood team leader Sergeant John Crew thanked the people who had stepped in to offer their help.

He said: "It was luck more than judgement that we got him out - a couple of minutes later and he could have been dead."

The man was taken to a waiting ambulance crew where he was given medical treatment.

Sgt Crew said the offences would be dealt with in the coming days.