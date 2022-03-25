Police name man killed in A39 crash - Family pay tribute to Jack

Police have named the man who died following a collision on the A39 near Bideford on Sunday, March 20.

Thirty-year-old Jack Currant, from Okehampton, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the two-vehicle collision, which happened at around 12.15pm near Clovelly.

The family of Jack have paid tribute to him: “Thank you to everyone for all your kind words and support.

“It's clear how loved he was by everyone, which as a family has brought us all so much comfort.

“Jack, you touched us all with your beautiful soul and have left a massive hole in all our hearts.

“We'll all miss you dearly and you'll be in our hearts forever.”

Officers continue to make enquiries to establish the circumstances of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101 quoting log 0386 of 20/03/22.