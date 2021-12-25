News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Christmas search for missing Leona, 12

Jim Parker

Published: 7:20 PM December 25, 2021
Missing girl police photo

Leona Peach - Credit: Devon and Cornwall police

Police are still searching for a missing 12-year-old girl from North Devon.

Leona Peach was last seen in the Hele Park area of Newton Abbot at around 9.15am on Monday, December 20.

Police have issued an appeal to trace her. It is believed she may have travelled to Bideford.

A spokesman said: "Police are asking for the public to look out for Leona and report any sightings of her to them.

"She is described as white and of slim to medium build.

"She is approximately 4ft 9ins tall, has hazel-coloured eyes and has long light-brown hair which reaches the middle of her back.

"She has a bald patch above her right ear. She is believed to be wearing grey/blue leggings or skinny trousers with a dark-coloured fur coat and flip flops. She was carrying a pink bag."

Anybody with information is asked to contact police via 101@dc.police.uk or by telephone on 101, quoting log number 0222 of 20/12/21.


