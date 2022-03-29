Police looking for witnesses of bus stop assault in Barnstaple

After reports of an assault at a bus stop in Belle Meadow Road in Barnstaple on Sunday, 27 March at around 7.25pm, the police are looking for witnesses.

A woman in her 20s was at the bus stop with a child when a female suspect came up to her and hit her on the nose. It is possible the suspect was inebriated.

The female suspect was described as in her 40s, with brown hair tied up in a messy bun.

Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to call the police on 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting reference CR/025961/22.

Those who prefer to can contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling freephone 0800 555111 or online at https://crowd.in/Ka8Sp1