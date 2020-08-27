The incident happened in Station Road near the Tesco Extra store between 9pm and 10pm on Wednesday (August 26).

The woman was hit several times in the head by a man, and the two are believed to be known to one another.

She fled the attack, taking refuge in an unknown vehicle which belonged to a man who helped her escape the offender.

Police investigating the incident would like to speak to the man to establish what he saw and offer thanks for his assistance.

A 40-year-old man of no fixed abode has been arrested on suspicion of assault and is in police custody.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact PC Steer at Barnstaple CID via 101@dc.police.uk or by calling 101 and quoting the crime reference CR/071377/20.